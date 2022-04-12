Cam Newton Faces Criticism for Sexist Comments About Women Who ‘Can’t Cook’ and ‘Don’t Know When to Be Quiet’ [Video]

Cam Newton attempted to explain the difference between a woman and a “bad bitch” on the latest episode of Million Dollaz Worth of Game — and failed. As expected.

via Complex:

The NFL quarterback, when talking about his upbringing, attempted to point out what the term “bad bitch” meant to him, as he argued the term is not used “to degrade a woman but just to go off the aesthetic of what they deem is a boss chick.”

Newton talked about growing up in a home where his mother, father, and grandmother raised him—which he said helped him learn “what a woman was.” According to him, a “bad bitch” looks “the part” but doesn’t act “the part.”

“Now a woman for me is, handling your own but knowing how to cater to a man’s needs,” he said.“Right? And I think a lot of times when you get that aesthetic of, ‘I’m a boss bitch, Imma this, Imma that.’ No baby. But you can’t cook. You don’t know when to be quiet. You don’t know how to allow a man to lead.”

Newton then continued by saying he’s not going “to sit up here and beat up my queens,” adding that he wants to tell men to “start being men,” and that “sucker shit should not be rewarded.”

“When a person carries themself social-media wise and is a fraud in real life,” he said. “It’s more to it. Every person that got money, every person that’s rich isn’t a real one. I think that gets kind of misconstrued in this society now because a lot of people have money but they’re not genuine people.”

Watch Cam’s controversial comments below.

