Cam Newton Deals With ‘Resentment’ After Having A ‘Child Outside My Relationship’

BY: Walker Published 29 minutes ago

Cam Newton is sharing that he’s still dealing with some of his past “mistakes.”

On this week’s episode of Special Forces, all of the recruits received video messages of support from their family members except for Newton. His video message came from a member of his production company.

Newton then shared how he fathered a child while in a relationship with his girlfriend at the time.

“My dark side in my life was like I was in a long-term relationship and I had a child outside my relationship,” Newton explained. “We had just moved into a house and everything was kind of perfect from the outside in, you know?”

“And my relationship with my oldest daughter has suffered. All she kept asking was, ‘Yo, why?’ ” he recalled.

Newton went on to say that he feels like he’s still “making mistakes” in his relationships and with his children.

“Family, they give me purpose, but I made my mistakes,” Newton said. “Still making mistakes.”

“I’m still dealing with that resentment. So if I can heal that, then that’s the start,” he continued “My daughter. We have our disconnects, but I just want my children to know that their dad cares, like I care.”

As he began sharing with his fellow recruits, Newton spoke about the complexity of fathering a child outside of his relationship.

“I know I hurt somebody, but I didn’t want what I created to be a secret either. But all the while, too, my relationship with my oldest daughter suffered, and is suffering from that,” he continues. “Daddy cheated on my mommy. I think it’s important for me to be accountable.”

In total, Newton has eight kids. The former NFL MVP shares four children with his ex-girlfriend, Kia Proctor — sons Chosen Sebastian, Camidas Swain, and Cashmere Saint and daughter Sovereign-Dior Cambella — and helps raise Proctor’s older daughter, Shakira. Newton also shares two children with LaReina Shaw — their son, Caesar, and Shaw’s older son, Jaden, from a previous relationship. Most recently, Newton and Jasmin Brown welcomed their first child together, a daughter, in March 2024. The baby’s name has not been revealed.

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test is currently streaming on Hulu.

