Caitlyn Jenner Says Living with Kanye West was 'Difficult' for Kim Kardashian

Caitlyn Jenner is rooting for Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson and shared her thoughts on Kim’s past relationship with ex-husband Kanye West.

via Page Six:

“He was very difficult to live with,” the former Olympian, 72, said on “The Pivot Podcast” Tuesday.

Jenner pointed out, however, that West, 44, had been on her “side” when she transitioned in 2015, but she still considers the billionaire rapper to be a “very complicated guy.”

“Actually, I’m really into Pete right now with Kim,” she added, speaking of “Saturday Night Live” alum Pete Davidson’s romance with her former stepdaughter.

“We have a comedian in the family. Yay! We don’t need more rappers. We need a comedian in the family.”

Jenner said Kardashian, 41, recently brought Davidson, 28, over to her Malibu home to meet him, and he got the “I Am Cait” alum’s stamp of approval.

“[Davidson is] very different than what she would normally date, but Kimberly has been through a lot with the guys she’s been with, especially Kanye,” she said.

“Pete is 180 degrees in the other direction. First of all, he treats her so well, and when they were over here, Kim [was] so happy, and Kim deserves to be happy.”

Is it just us, or does “we don’t need more rappers” sound a little dog whistle-ish?