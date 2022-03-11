Caitlyn Jenner is Entering The Boxing World - Report

Caitlyn Jenner is returning to the ring.

via: Page Six

The former Olympian will be hosting a Celebrity Boxing and Bitcoin Rodney event in Florida, Page Six can exclusively reveal.

“I am so excited, but on the other hand, I’m always excited,” Jenner says in a video obtained by Page Six.

“I just signed on with Official Celebrity Boxing to host their June 11 event in Charles Dodge Center in Pembroke Pines, Florida. Stay tuned — more details as we get closer.”

Sources tell Page Six that Celebrity Boxing hiring Jenner, 72, is a way to pave a path for transgender athletes to participate in the sport.

Perhaps the famed decathlete, who transitioned in 2015, is in search of a paycheck now that it has confirmed she was excluded from the Kardashians’ reported nine-figure deal with Hulu.

“I was there when this started from day one,” tweeted Caitlyn after the news of her absence broke.

I was there when this started from day one. I watched it grow. And doing the show for almost 20 seasons was one of the highlights of my life. To be able to work with my family for all those years, connect with the fans, it was incredible. Happy that it continues for my family. https://t.co/NDd2jJaQQE — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) March 11, 2022

“I watched it grow. And doing the show for almost 20 seasons was one of the highlights of my life,” she added of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.”

“To be able to work with my family for all those years, connect with the fans, it was incredible. Happy that it continues for my family.”

This won’t be Jenner’s first time participating in a boxing event, though it will be her first time hosting. The retired athlete boxed in a 2009 charity match for the Dream Foundation that aired in an episode of “KUWTK.” She fought — and beat — bodyguard Mark Behar in the match, but Behar later claimed the fight was staged for the E! series.

Rob Kardashian and Kim Kardashian also entered the ring for the charity event, but the now-reclusive reality star ended up in the hospital with a concussion while the Skims founder walked away with quite the shiner.

“It was absolutely insane [but] at the end of the day, we did this for charity and that’s what counts,” she reflected at the time.

Once an athlete, always an athlete.