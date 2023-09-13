'Buying Beverly Hills Star & Kyle Richards' Daughter Farrah Reported Ends Engagement Amid Parents Separation

Kyle Richards’ daughter Farrah Aldjufrie and her fiancé, Alex Manos, have reportedly ended their engagement.

Multiple sources claimed to the Messenger Wednesday that the two had called off their wedding after “the dynamic of their relationship … changed.”

Reps for the pair as well as Netflix’s “Buying Beverly Hills,” on which Aldjufrie stars, did not immediately respond to Page Six’s requests for comment.

Fans have suspected the split for weeks, as both Manos and the diamond ring he gave Aldjufrie on camera in November 2021 were absent from her recent family vacation.

Not only was the real estate agent, 34, not wearing the meaningful piece of jewelry during the trip, but she also seemingly tried to hide her left hand in photos.

Aldjufrie spent part of the summer in Europe with her mother, her stepfather, Mauricio Umansky, her three stepsisters and one of their boyfriends. Meanwhile, Manos — who had joined the family vacation last year — stayed back in Los Angeles.

The last time the Beverly Hills Car Club owner appeared on Aldjufrie’s Instagram page was Christmas Eve 2022, while the last time she appeared on his was on Halloween, which is also her birthday.

“Happy birthday to the most beautiful woman in the world who I love so much and I hope this day is as special as you are ??,” Manos captioned the picture, which showed the duo dressed up in their costumes. “I’m excited to start a family with you @farrahbritt.”

Aldjufrie, for her part, publicly ignored Manos’ July 24 birthday — even though she posted about it last year.

The brunette beauty did seem to be wearing her engagement ring in a July 29 carousel featuring behind-the-scenes shots from “BBH” Season 2, so it’s possible the reported breakup happened while she was filming.

Aldjufrie’s apparent relationship woes come in tandem with her parents’.

Page Six confirmed in July that Richards, 54, and Umansky, 53, had separated after 27 years of marriage.

Well, she got engaged during season one of ‘Buying Beverly Hills’ — so we wouldn’t be surprised if she broke it off during season 2. The engagement was a BIG part of her story arc.