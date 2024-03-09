Buy From A Black Women Extends Partnership With H&M USA For 2024 Tour | lovebscott.com

H&M and Buy From a Black Woman (BFABW) have announced they will continue their partnership for another year to support Black female entrepreneurs.

via: Vibe

The fast-fashion brand shared an email to customers to celebrate International Women’s Day on Friday (March 8) encouraging all to support BFABW businesses or contribute to the organization directly.

According to a press release issued last year, BFABW has driven over $2.7 Million in revenue and grown their online community to over 200,000 allies. The two companies have worked together since International Women’s Day in 2021, collaborating on efforts including the Black Woman Accelerator Program, an accelerator and grant program, the Inspire Tour, and a Holiday Market.

“The Inspire Tour highlights Black Women Business Owners who are finding, owning and living out their ambitions,” detailed Nikki Porcher, Founder of BFABW. “Their stories of triumph over adversity showcase the victories in their communities, which inspires both entrepreneurs and consumers who dare to want more to keep reaching for their dreams.”

Started by Porcher in 2016, the nonprofit organization has empowered, educated, and inspired Black Women business owners and the people who support them. BFABW targets industry disparities as the platform informs that annual sales for Black women business owners are five times smaller than all women-owned businesses due to a lack of support and awareness.

Beyond hands-on initiatives, the official website hosts a directory where users can scroll through hundreds of businesses that are owned and operated by Black women for their consumer wants and needs.

View the 2024 Buy From A Black Woman Inspire Tour sponsored by H&M schedule below.

The Black Woman Inspire Tour 2024

July 5-7, New Orleans

July 6, New Orleans*

July 13, Chicago, IL*

July 14, Tulsa, OK*

July 20, Washington, DC*

July 21, Macon, GA*

July 24, Atlanta, GA

July 27, Toronto, Canada*

More Dates Will Be Added

*H&M x BFABW Pop-ups*