Will Smith and Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Costar Janet Hubert Embrace at Book Event After Reconciliation | lovebscott.com

Will Smith and Janet Hubert proved the love is still strong between them.

via: People

The former Fresh Prince of Bel-Air costars embraced in a new video posted on Instagram Thursday, as Smith, 55, supported Hubert, 68, at a book event for her project JG and the BC Kids, which champions book smart and street smart children.

“WOW!! Thank U to my dear friend @janethubertformyfanspage for inviting me to help you bring your amazing project JG and the BC Kids to the world!” Smith captioned the video, which was shared by the pair.

“It was a blast and a pleasure to be able to show 200 students from @embracegirlpower a taste of your genius, Janet!! OK — who we showing the project to next?? #embracegirlpower #jgbckids,” he added.

In the clip, Smith and Hubert could be seen hugging and catching up with one another.

“Oh my God! Thank you for coming, baby!” Hubert told Smith. “Oh man, this is beautiful. This is beautiful,” he replied.

“You haven’t changed a bit,” Hubert then added, touching Smith’s cheek. “Oh, this ain’t nothing but the finest nuts and berries,” the actor joked in response while stroking his head and face.

The project founder later introduced the Bad Boys star onstage in front of a hall filled with young school students, who screamed in excitement at the sight of Smith. The actor then proceeded to get the children to join in on a chorus of chants as he gave a shout-out to Hubert. He also recited a quote from a JG and BC Kids book as he stood beside his former costar onstage.

In a speech to the students, Smith said, “At different times in our childhood, even when we were your age, you know, we had struggles with feeling like we were different and we had something inside us we wanted to share with the world.”

The video ended with the actor performing another inspiring chant with the students.

Hubert previously shared that she is in a peaceful place with Smith after the duo took part in an emotional reconciliation on the HBO Max special celebrating 30 years of The Fresh Prince in November 2020.

The pair sat down for the first time in decades on the special as they aired out a years-long feud sparked between each other during and after Hubert’s time on the hit show, following her exit in 1993.

Speaking to PEOPLE in 2021, Hubert said, “I don’t know if it’s a comeback … It’s just now … I always had to prove myself. I also had to walk in with a presupposition, and I don’t have to do that anymore, which is really lovely.”

The original Aunt Viv added that she and Smith now have a “very good relationship” since the special.

“We text each other back and forth all the time,” Hubert explained. “I meant it with all my heart when I hugged him, because I saw that little boy, that little 21-year-old boy. Had we had an opportunity to talk back then, I think this would have never happened.”