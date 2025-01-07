Home > NEWS

Busta Rhymes Goes Shirtless To Show Off His Impressive Weight Loss With A Confident Mirror Selfie

BY: Walker

Published 59 mins ago

Busta Rhymes revealed his dramatic weight loss.

On Instagram yesterday (January 6), Busta shared a shirtless mirror selfie to show off his toned physique. In the caption, he wrote,

THE BLESSINGS DON’T STOP SO WE WON’T EVER STOP!! NEVVVVVERRRRR!!! GRAND RISING DON’T BLOCK YOUR BLESSINGS AND BE GREAT PEOPLE!!
“WENT TO THE BATHROOM TO WASH UP, PUT SOME SOAP ON MY FACE AND MY HAND UPON A CUP.
AND SAID A, MIRROR MIRROR IN THE WALL, WHO IS THE TOP CHOICE OF THEM ALL?!
IT WAS A RUBBLE DUBBLE 5 MINUTES IT LASTED, THE MOREOR SAID YOU ARE YOU CONCEITED BASTARD!!”

This new look didn’t happen overnight Busta has reportedly shed an impressive 64 pounds since last fall, all thanks to a major lifestyle makeover.

In a 2023 interview with Men’s Health, Busta recalled a “mindfuck” of a moment when he suffered what felt like an asthma attack while having sex with his then-wife.

“I was having a really difficult time breathing, so I got up and I walked out of the bedroom so she wouldn’t panic seeing me trying to keep myself calm,” he said.

“I was trying to inhale, and it felt like it wasn’t working. I felt like I was having an asthma attack—but I don’t have asthma,” Busta continued. “So I walked out of the bedroom and went into the living room, and I was forcing myself to inhale, to relax.”

His then-wife ultimately confronted him about his weight, confessing that Busta, physically, was no longer the person she had fallen in love with.

