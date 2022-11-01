Bronny James, Teammates Rushed Out Of High School Basketball Game Due To Gun Scare [Video]

A highly anticipated high school basketball game featuring LeBron James’ son was cut short after a horrifying gun scare prompted a panicked evacuation of the gym.

via: Vibe

Bronny James, real name LeBron James Jr., was rushed off of the court during his basketball game on Saturday (Oct. 29) due to fans fearing someone had a gun after an altercation broke out. Thankfully, the police determined there was no firearm present upon conducting a thorough search and nobody was hurt during the incident.

The 18-year-old was playing alongside his Sierra Canyon Blazers teammates versus DeMatha Catholic as part of a major showcase in Washington, D.C. With two minutes left in the game, and the Blazers trailing Dematha 52-51, a scuffle ensued in the stands. The situation heightened when someone reportedly yelled “gun.”

The Sierra Canyon vs. DeMatha game had to be cut short after a fight broke out in the stands and "gun" was yelled, which prompted both teams to run off the floor. (via @Tarek_Fattal, austinhavinnn/TT)pic.twitter.com/1Rj9hoODHG — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 30, 2022

Footage recorded during the game shows fans completely emptying the stands, in addition to players and coaches running from the court. DeMatha head coach Mike G. Jones III reported that neither team returned to finish the game “out of an abundance of caution.” They also did not play their games on the following day (Oct. 30).

The heir to King James’ throne took to Instagram the following day (Oct. 30) to express his frustration over the incident. “High schoolers can’t even hoop in peace now a days,” the young star wrote on his Instagram story.

Weird scene in D.C. at Wise High against DeMatha. The game was stopped early. Sierra Canyon (playing as CBC) ran off the court. Sources are saying a fight broke out in the stands and “gun” was yelled, which prompted the frantic ending.pic.twitter.com/DAQ45v0A7x — Tarek Fattal (@Tarek_Fattal) October 30, 2022

This unfortunate occurrence follows some major developments in Bronny’s life, namely, an NIL (name, image, likeness) deal with Nike, the company his superstar father has been partnered with for several years.

Also, James has struck a deal with Beats By Dre and appeared alongside his four-time NBA champion dad in a commercial. Bronny became the first high school athlete to sign an endorsement deal with Beats By Dre.