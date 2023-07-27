Bronny James Discharged from Hospital After Cardiac Arrest Scare

Bronny James returned home Thursday, just days after he suffered cardiac arrest and following apparently successful treatment.

via NYP:

James, an incoming freshman on USC’s basketball team and the oldest son of Lakers superstar LeBron James, went into cardiac arrest while practicing on Monday.

“Thanks to the swift and effective response by the USC athletics’ medical staff, Bronny James was successfully treated for a sudden cardiac arrest,” Cedars-Sinai Medical Group cardiologist Dr. Merije Chukumerije said in a statement issued by the hospital Thursday.

“He arrived at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center fully conscious, neurologically intact and stable. Mr. James was cared for promptly by highly-trained staff and has been discharged home, where he is resting.

“Although his workup will be ongoing, we are hopeful for his continued progress and are encouraged by his response, resilience, and his family and community support.”

The 19-year-old has yet to publicly address the incident.