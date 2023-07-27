Beyoncé Joins Travis Scott on 'Utopia' Track "Delresto (Echoes)” -- Listen Now!

Surprise! Travis Scott’s new album, Utopia, just dropped — and it features new music from Beyoncé!

The song is called “Delresto (Echoes).”

“Statues in the next room / Billions in escrow / Bulletproof the whole thing / Ignore the dress code / Step into the?ballroom / So?hard to let?go / Things they never give life / I can?see the echoes,” Beyoncé sings in the song’s first verse.

Beyoncé continues throughout the song, “It’s the echoes that I wait for” and “It’s only echoes I escape for.”

