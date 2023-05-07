Bronny James Commits to Play at USC [Photos]

Four-star guard Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, announced his commitment to USC on Saturday.

via: New York Post

LeBron James’ oldest son announced his commitment to play basketball to USC on Instagram on Saturday.

James, 18, was a McDonald’s All-American just like his father, but the 6-foot-3 guard was among the few uncommitted elite high school basketball prospects heading toward the summer.

The namesake son of the top scorer in NBA history played at Sierra Canyon School, which is known for educating scions of the sports and entertainment industries in Chatsworth, an outer suburban neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Bronny James announced his decision by writing the Trojans’ school slogan, “Fight On,” below a photo of himself wearing his high school uniform in the Trojans’ locker room at the Galen Center.

James and his Sierra Canyon team played at the arena last January, beating a team from Georgia’s Wheeler High School led by elite recruit Isaiah Collier — who is now James’ teammate at USC.

“Congratulations to my son on his next journey, on picking a great university,” James said after the Lakers routed Golden State 127-97 in Game 3. “I’m proud of him.”

Though he isn’t completely sure about all of his great-grandparents, the elder James said he believes Bronny is the first person from his family to go to college.

Breaking: Bronny James has committed to USC, he announced on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/XuZDwLYuY6 — ESPN (@espn) May 6, 2023

“This is an incredible thing,” LeBron added. “Obviously, his dad didn’t go to school. His mom didn’t go to college. It’s super-cool. … USC is getting a great kid. He’s there to play basketball, (but) they’re going to be super surprised at how great a kid he is, even though they’ve been recruiting him for a while.”

Bronny also considered attending Ohio State and Oregon, according to a report from the L.A. Times.

The 190-pound guard also was rumored to consider a stint with the G League Ignite, a developmental team in the NBA G League.

The Sierra Canyon High School star enjoyed a standout senior year, earning himself five-star recruit status.

ESPN NBA draft analyst Jonathan Givony has said Bronny, who turns 19 in October, has first round potential when he is draft-eligible in 2024.

Bronny’s commitment ends a long recruiting process, one that had frustrated some college coaches.