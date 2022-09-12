Britney Spears Slammed for Body-Shaming Dancers with 'Offensive' Post

Britney Spears is under fire for a post she made in which she’s being accused of ‘body-shaming’ Christina Aguilera’s backup dancers.

via Page Six:

“I wish I could have chosen the nannies for my children … my dancers … I mean if I had Christina Aguilera’s dancers I would have looked extremely small … I mean why not talk about it ??” the superstar, 40, wrote Monday via Instagram.

Her post was accompanied by a quote attributed to Rodney Dangerfield: “I found there was only one way to look thin: hang out with fat people.”

Unpacking grievances from her days spent in a conservatorship that stripped her of many personal freedoms, Spears went on to say that her confidence could have benefited from “[choosing] where I lived, ate, whom I called on the phone, dated and who was on stage with me !!!”

During the nearly 14-year legal arrangement established by her estranged father, Jamie Spears, the singer performed a four-year Las Vegas residency and embarked on multiple world tours. (She has alleged that she toured in 2018 against her will.)

Meanwhile, Aguilera, 41, went on several tours during Britney’s Sin City run and eventually assumed a residency at Planet Hollywood once her longtime pop rival left.

Fans expressed disappointment in Britney for comparing her dancers’ physiques to those of Aguilera’s.

“Britney… body shaming is out,” one person wrote, with many echoing a similar sentiment.

“Oh honey, delete this while you have time,” a follower urged.

Someone else called Britney “so wrong” for the post, elaborating, “There is so much more to life than looking thin.”

Another person added, “This is so f—king offensive Britney.”

However, Britney — who said in a since-deleted voice memo that she doesn’t mind offending others as she has felt “offended” her whole life — still seems unbothered by any criticism. (“offended ???????” she added Sunday. “Don’t watch me ? !!!”)

We understand it’s been over a decade since Britney’s been able to address the public, but someone needs to catch her up to speed on what people are and are not allowed to say these days. This isn’t the early 2000s!