Britney Spears Sings and Calls Out Her 'White' Family on Social Media: 'I Needed to be My Own Cheerleader' [Video]

Britney Spears is reminding everyone of who she is.

via People:

On Wednesday, the 40-year-old pop star shared a video on Instagram of herself standing in the bathroom as she vocalized a range of notes. In the caption, Spears shared that she has been focused on valuing herself and her accomplishments.

“I just realized this today guys… after what my family tried to do to me three years ago… I needed to be my own cheerleader ????? !!!!” she wrote. “God knows they weren’t …so I just read up on my self and this is what I found: Multi-platinum, Grammy Award-winning pop icon Britney Spears is one of the most successful and celebrated entertainers in pop history with nearly 100 million records sold worldwide. In the U.S. alone, she has sold more than 70 million albums, singles and songs, according to Nielsen Music.?”

She continued, “Spears has sold 33.6 million albums in the U.S. and ranks as the 18th-best selling album artist in the Nielsen era. Her songs have drawn 25 billion in cumulative radio airplay audience and 2.6 billion on-demand U.S. audio and video streams combined and she’s sold 39.8 million singles (36.9 million via downloads).”

Concluding her message, she explained that by posting the video of herself singing, she was “reminding myself and the world of who I am !!!!”

“Yes … I will be my own cheerleader ? … why ???? I’m here to remind my white “classy” family that I haven’t forgotten what they did to me nor will I ever forget !!!!?” she wrote, adding: “Pssss new song in the works … I’m gonna let you know what I mean ? !!!!!”

This is not the first time that Spears has spoken out about finding her worth since her 13-year conservatorship was terminated last month.

Spears has previously claimed that she underwent conservatorship abuse. She has blamed her family, including her father Jamie, for such abuse in the past. (Jamie has denied wrongdoing. Spears has also taken jabs at her sister Jamie Lynn and mother Lynne, who’ve also denied wrongdoing.)

In an Instagram post earlier this month, she revealed that she was finally able to withdraw $300 from an ATM “and was so proud” of that moment, explaining that she was “maybe a little” embarrassed to share that news.

“I’m more embarrassed for my family for coding the fact that i wasn’t allowed to have cash for so long when I worked my little ass off for them,” she wrote. “I’m embarrassed for the state of California for permitting my father to have me work as hard as he worked me all those years and never seeing a dime.”

Despite her apparent plans to release new music, Spears has already made it clear that she doesn’t anticipate going on tour in the future.

“I know I’m not playing in huge arenas with my loud band anymore but I will be honest and say life on the road is hard!! My first three years in the biz and on the road were great but I’ll be completely honest and say that after those three tours and the pace I was going… I don’t think I ever want to do it again,” she wrote earlier in the same post. “I hated it.”

It’s a little rough, but go off — Britney! Also, why did Britney need to point out that her family is white? LOL

