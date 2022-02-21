Britney Spears Set to Pen Tell-All Book in Bombshell $15M Deal [Photo]

Watch out Spears family, Britney maybe coming with all the smoke.

Britney Spears has sealed a bombshell book deal said to be worth as much as $15 million.

Publishing insiders say Spears, 40, has reached a landmark deal with publishing house Simon & Schuster for her tell-all memoir about her career, her “Toxic” life and her family.

The deal comes after a bidding war from multiple publishers over her book, according to one insider, who claimed, “the deal is one of the biggest of all time, behind the Obamas.”

The rights for Barack and Michelle Obama’s books sold in 2017, with the sum reportedly surpassing $60 million, the largest ever known figure for nonfiction books. Bill Clinton landed a $15 million deal for his post-presidential book “My Life” in 2001.

Spears has been gunning to pen a memoir after she was left fuming over the claims made in her younger sister Jamie Lynn’s scathing tome, “Things I Should Have Said,” released in January this year.

In her book, Jamie Lynn described a time when Britney took a knife, locked them both in a room and said, “Baby, I’m scared” — a claim which Britney herself vehemently denied.

“I’ve never been around you ever with a knife or even would I ever even think to do such…only a scum person would make up such things about someone,” Britney tweeted.

She later even said she “should’ve slapped” her younger sister and her mom, Lynne, “across their f***ing faces” in a different rant.

And she also posted on Instagram that she was sitting on a vault of stories about relatives who sat by as she endured the grueling conditions of a 13-year conservatorship. “Lord have mercy on my family’s souls if I ever do an interview.”

Since the singer’s notorious conservatorship was ended after 13 years in November, Britney has been the subject of a number of documentaries that have focused on her legal battles and bids for freedom, many of which she has criticized.

And she has been recently hinting she’s ready to start writing her book. Sharing a photo of an old-school typewriter, she wrote in early January, “Shall I start from THE BEGINNING???”

And earlier this month, teased that she is working on her first music project in five years after being freed from her conservatorship. Sharing a video of herself dancing, she wrote on Instagram, “This is a tease of what’s to come !!!!”

Reps for Spears didn’t comment and Simon & Schuster didn’t get back to us.

If Page Six is correct that book will be a page turner.