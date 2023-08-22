Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Reach Dog Custody Agreement Amid Contentious Divorce

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari shared 5 dogs between the two of them, and have already come to an agreement on who gets each pup.

via: Page Six

The former personal trainer, 29, is reportedly now the sole owner of the couple’s Doberman, Porsha, who he bought as protection for the “Toxic” singer in October 2021.

Spears, on the other hand, will get full-time custody of the other four dogs: an Australian Shepherd named Sawyer, a Yorkie named Hannah and two other smaller dogs.

The outlet reports that both parties are “happy” with the deal on how the pooches were split.

Last week, a source told the Daily Mail that Spears, 41, was refusing to give up custody of her dogs to her estranged husband.

“Regarding [Britney and Sam’s shared] property, the most difficult part of dividing any assets will be their two dogs,” the insider said.

“But Sam gave Porsha to Britney as a present and she was the one who wanted to adopt Sawyer when they were in Maui.”

Though the Grammy winner was hesitant to part with any of her pets, she did not have any issue returning the engagement ring Asghari gave her when he proposed in 2021.

“Sam can have that ring,” the insider told the outlet. “It was free from the jeweler and she doesn’t want it anymore. She has enough diamonds.”