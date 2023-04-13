Britney Spears Reportedly Finishes ‘Brutally Honest’ Memoir

Britney is finally ready to tell it all.

via Page Six:

We can reveal the superstar’s memoir will be released in the fall – and publishing insiders have described the manuscript as “inspiring” and a “groundbreaking instant best-seller.”

One source said, “Britney’s book is a story of triumph. It will cover her most vulnerable moments, her childhood – being a little girl with big dreams – her break-up with Justin Timberlake, the moment she shaved her head, and her battle with her family over her conservatorship.

“It is also a story of survival, finding her way out of the crippling conservatorship to finding happiness with her husband Sam Ashgari.”

We can exclusively reveal that Spears has been working with ghostwriter Sam Lansky, an acclaimed novelist and journalist who has written for The Atlantic, New York Magazine, Time and has profiled stars including Madonna, Nicki Minaj and Adele.

And her publisher Simon & Schuster is said to be “thrilled” with the yet-unnamed tome, which is now complete and going through final legal revisions for a planned release ahead of the holidays.

The source told us, “Britney’s book is brutally honest and from the heart. No stone is left unturned. Its truly a female empowerment story – her taking control of her life.”

A second publishing source said, “This book is a gift….There are parts of this book that every person—particularly every woman—can relate to and feel less alone. She transforms joy and pain into something transcendent: art.

“This is an inspiring read, not only because it shows the strength of Britney’s spirit, but because her story is told with such style, wit, intelligence, honesty, and without any self-pity. She is entirely winning in these pages.

“This book will….shake the world. I believe that it will also be a groundbreaking instant bestseller.”

Page Six exclusively revealed that Spears landed a landmark $15 million book deal sealed by Creative Artists Agency and her attorney Mathew Rosengart.

It is one of the highest in history after Barack and Michelle Obama’s publishing deals.

Spears herself has hinted on social media how she wants this book to show herself as a survivor.

She recently wrote on Instagram, “l’m in love with the life I have built for myself !!! I should be, it’s f**king beautiful … and it’s pretty crazy after all the hard work I’ve done in getting rid of my father’s abuse and controlling me, literally messing with my head after 13 years believe it or not people !!!”

She also wrote, “Having this new found independence gives me strength every day and the ability to stay hungry, focused, fearless, and honestly just be a good person.”

Regarding the book, Spears added, “I don’t have a family that values me or respects me …. AT ALL !!! That’s the hard part for me and as much as I loved them, it’s something that I’ll probably ever won’t be able to get over. When I post in those moments, I just want to speak from my heart cause it’s extremely hard for me and then I look back and I see how many people say get over it … I’m working on becoming stronger ?? !!! Psss I’ve written 3 different versions of my book and had LOTS of therapy through the process.”

We hope this book is the first step in Britney regaining control of not just her life — but her career!