Britney Spears Is Pregnant, Expecting with Fiancé Sam Asghari [Photo]

Britney Spears is having a baby!

The singer casually dropped the announcement in an Instagram caption.

She wrote:

“I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back … I thought “Geez … what happened to my stomach” My husband said “No you’re food pregnant silly !!!” So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby … 4 days later I got a little more food pregnant t’s growing !!! If 2 are in there … I might just loose it … I obviously won’t be going out as much due to the paps getting their money shot of me like they unfortunately already have … it’s hard because when I was pregnant I had perinatal depression … I have to say it is absolutely horrible … women didn’t talk about it back then … some people considered it dangerous if a woman complained like that with a baby inside her … but now women talk about it everyday … thank Jesus we don’t have to keep that pain a reserved proper secret … This time I will be doing yoga every day !!! Spreading lots of joy and love !!!

Britney has two teenage sons from her past marriage to Kevin Federline. Her older son Sean Preston was born in 2005, and her younger boy Jayden James was born in 2006.

When Britney was first freed from her conservatorship she shared she’d been wanting to have a baby with fiancé Sam Asghari for a while but couldn’t because she wasn’t allowed. We’re happy to see she’s taking control of her life.

