Britney Spears Conservator Claims She Isn’t Restricting Her From Getting Married, Having Children

The woman in charge of Britney Spears’ conservatorship has blasted claims she’s in full control of the singer’s life.

Britney Spears’ conservatory, Jodi Montgomery, is claiming she has nothing to do with the pop star’s allegations she is forced to use birth control, and can’t marry her longtime boyfriend.

According to reports, a lawyer for Britney’s current conservator, says Britney’s “desire to get married and have a baby has never been impacted by the conservatorship while Jodi’s been a conservator of the person.” She also claims during the time she has been involved with the case, she has always been there to honor Britney’s wishes and look out for her best interests.

The problem is, the public has now heard the testimony from Britney Spears herself, that she is forced to wear an IUD to prevent her from getting pregnant. During the testimony, she claims she is not allowed to marry her boyfriend, and can’t even ride in his car. So what gives?!

Well, it sounds like Britney’s father — who was the conservator for most of the past decade — and the new person in charge are not seeing eye to eye on who is responsible for the current situation. According to new legal documents, obtained by The Blast, Brintey’s father is asking for an investigation into his daughter’s allegations claiming he isn’t responsible for the problems. Interestingly, Jamie filed documents claiming Britney’s own legal team claimed she did not have the mental capacity to make decisions about her medical treatment, and therefore it was left up to the conservator, Jodi Montgomery. To be clear, Jamie says he has no control and no contact with his daughter, claiming he has “been cut off from communicating with her.”

It appears Britney will file for a termination of the conservatorship, and an evaluation will be done to look at these issues.

As for her finances, Jodi’s lawyer says it’s all in Jamie’s hands.”Ms. Montgomery has advocated on Britney’s behalf for any expenditures that Britney has requested as well as for expenditures recommended by Britney’s medical team. Not every requested expenditure has been approved. Jamie Spears, as conservator of the estate, has a duty to make decisions in the best interests of the estate, and sometimes that has meant requested expenditures have been denied or limited,” they said.

In the end, Jodi’s team claims her primary goal since she took over as Britney’s personal conservator is “to assist and encourage Britney in her path to no longer needing a conservatorship.”

As we reported, Britney shocked the world by testifying in her own case claiming she was forced to work, given Lithium, and restricted from having children or getting married. Several Hollywood stars including her ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake, and Christia Aguilera have come to her defense.

