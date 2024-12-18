Wet Floor Signs Used As Weapons During Wild Three On One Brawl At Chicago O’Hare Airport

BY: Walker Published 42 mins ago

Four men were involved in a battle royale at the Chicago O’Hare American Airlines terminal 3, where wet floor signs were turned into weapons and the three-against-one smackdown included an employee at the airport.

The wild footage shows the 3-on-1 fight at the American Airlines ticketing area in Terminal 3 … and you see one guy throwing his foes to the ground like a rag doll. Our sources say the troublemakers were NOT American Airlines workers, but rather employees of concession stands in the airport.

Advertisement

With 3 guys fighting him at the same time, the man in the white shirt whales on his opponents with a broken wet-floor sign … like a wrestler wielding a folding chair.

The guy wasn’t done … he got his hands on one of his attacker’s dreadlocks, and ripped a few out of his head. Ouch!!!

The fight progresses and the guy gets cornered … but when he picks up a stanchion to use as his next weapon, the other men back off.

Fortunately, it doesn’t look like this brawl delayed anyone’s travel plans … the terminal looks pretty empty here.

Advertisement

A rep for Chicago PD says they looked for a police report on the incident, but didn’t find one on file, meaning nobody was arrested.

via: TMZ