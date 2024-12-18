Home > NEWS

Wet Floor Signs Used As Weapons During Wild Three On One Brawl At Chicago O’Hare Airport

BY: Walker

Published 42 mins ago

Four men were involved in a battle royale at the Chicago O’Hare American Airlines terminal 3, where wet floor signs were turned into weapons and the three-against-one smackdown included an employee at the airport.

The wild footage shows the 3-on-1 fight at the American Airlines ticketing area in Terminal 3 … and you see one guy throwing his foes to the ground like a rag doll. Our sources say the troublemakers were NOT American Airlines workers, but rather employees of concession stands in the airport.

Advertisement

With 3 guys fighting him at the same time, the man in the white shirt whales on his opponents with a broken wet-floor sign … like a wrestler wielding a folding chair.

The guy wasn’t done … he got his hands on one of his attacker’s dreadlocks, and ripped a few out of his head. Ouch!!!

The fight progresses and the guy gets cornered … but when he picks up a stanchion to use as his next weapon, the other men back off.

Fortunately, it doesn’t look like this brawl delayed anyone’s travel plans … the terminal looks pretty empty here.

Advertisement

A rep for Chicago PD says they looked for a police report on the incident, but didn’t find one on file, meaning nobody was arrested.

via: TMZ

Share This Post

LATEST UPDATES

NEWS

Report: Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Appeared ‘Astonishingly Thinner’ and ‘Grayer’ at New Court Hearing

By: Walker
NEWS

Michael Vick Agrees to Become Head Coach at Norfolk State, His First Coaching Job in Football

By: Walker
NEWS

Cardi B Demands Offset Signs Divorce Papers Amid Heated Social Media Exchange: ‘You Sound Like a Dummy’

By: Walker
NEWS

Tony Buzbee Accuses Jay-Z’s Roc Nation of Paying Clients to Sue His Law Firm

By: Walker
NEWS

Fat Joe Speaks On Remy Ma And Papoose Drama & Shares His Stance

By: Walker
NEWS

Rick Ross And Justice Williams Split After Two Months, Says Her “30 Minutes Is Up”

By: Walker
NEWS

Kim Zolciak-Biermann Says It Will Take Her ‘a Long Time to Heal from the Trauma’ of Kroy Biermann Divorce

By: Walker
NEWS

Sexyy Red & GloRilla Believe Critics Who Say Female Rap Is ‘Too Sexual’ Are ‘Haters’

By: Walker
NEWS

Daddy Yankee Claims Estranged Wife Withdrew $80 Million as He Files Injunction amid Split

By: Walker
NEWS

Mariah Carey Signs Rihanna’s Breast During Final Christmas Concert in Brooklyn

By: Walker