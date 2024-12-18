Cardi B Demands Offset Signs Divorce Papers Amid Heated Social Media Exchange: ‘You Sound Like a Dummy’

BY: Walker Published 31 mins ago

Cardi B is back on bad terms with Offset.

Cardi and Offset’s relationship drama played out publicly on Wednesday (Dec. 18) as the former couple aired their dirty laundry with a heated social media spat.

After being spotted in the same nightclub in Miami over the weekend as Offset celebrated his 33rd birthday, the latest argument seemed to be sparked by Cardi accusing Set of following her to the club.

The Migos rapper fired back by posting a photo he took of Cardi earlier in the night proving they were together in an attempt to dispel the narrative.

“Nobody win when the fam fight stop capping to these ppl to make yourself look like the hoe,” he wrote. “It ain’t the look u a fire [woman] good music but you focus on dick and tryna make me look bad focus bra this shit is whack from us both honestly. Drop the album and go up.”

The Grammy-winning rapper didn’t take kindly to Offset’s suggestions and Cardi hopped on X Spaces, claiming she gave Set “spite time” and “attention for one day” but it didn’t mean anything as far as a possible future together.

Cardi followed up on X by demanding he sign their divorce papers so they could both move ahead with their lives.

“So dating because I’m single means I’m just worried about dick?? You sound like a dummy,” she replied. “Trying to be fake nice after you did what you wanted from the beginning trying to push a narrative to these people. Congratulations!! Fuck off and sign the papers TODAY.”

Cardi B says she gave Offset “out of spite time” after “her other n**ga” pissed her off. “Stop trying to push a narrative… I hope you d**!” pic.twitter.com/F4a8gM7HZf — dramaforthegirls (@dramaforthegirl) December 18, 2024

ITS UP AND STUCK | Cardi B Is Calling Out Offset For Trying To Pretend Like She Wants Him Back Offset Is Revealing Receipts That He And Cardi Are Very Much Sharing Personal Space Without The Kids Despite Cardi Painting It Like He’s Obsessed Or Stalking Her pic.twitter.com/iOmg6PvWgs — pretty.plain.gab (@celebteapot) December 18, 2024

Cardi B and Offset go back-and-forth in a heated Twitter exchange, with Cardi telling him to “Sign the papers TODAY” ? pic.twitter.com/JQ8ex1ITLh — RapTV (@Rap) December 18, 2024

Offset addressed the divorce demand by asking for split custody of their three children and then proceeded to disparage Cardi while calling her “single and miserable.”

“You thought nikkas wasn’t going to be on me cause in your words I got 3 kids in my thirties,” she clapped back. “I’m miserable I don’t bother none of the hoes you fck but every guy I talk to you dming and talkin shit about me like let’s not !”

Cardi B filed for divorce for the second time over the summer, but it appears the terms of the divorce are yet to be finalized. The former couple share 6-year-old Kulture, a 3-year-old son named Wave and a newborn baby girl.

via: Billboard

