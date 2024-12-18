Home > NEWS

Michael Vick Agrees to Become Head Coach at Norfolk State, His First Coaching Job in Football

BY: Walker

Published 16 mins ago

Former NFL quarterback Mike Vick has accepted the head coaching job at Norfolk State, he announced on social media Tuesday night.

“It’s an honor to announce that I’ll be the new head coach of Norfolk State University… looking forward to coming back home,” he said in the post.

Norfolk State has not officially announced Vick’s appointment. CNN has reached out to the school for comment.

Since retiring from the NFL, Vick has never officially held any coaching position. In April 2018, he announced that he would be the offensive coordinator for the Atlanta Legends in the Alliance of American Football (AAF), a new professional league. However, the team announced in February 2019 that he would not serve in that position and the league folded two months later during its inaugural season.

Vick played 13 seasons in the NFL and helped to revolutionize the quarterback position with his dual threat ability. He is statistically the greatest rushing QB of all time with 6,109 career yards on the ground, the most by any player at the position, though current Baltimore Ravens signal-caller Lamar Jackson is only 108 yards behind.

He was drafted by the Atlanta Falcons as the No. 1 overall pick in 2001 and signed a 10-year, $130 million contract with the team in 2004, though his career was brought to a screeching halt in 2007 by the revelations of his involvement in an illegal dogfighting ring. He was suspended from the NFL indefinitely.

Vick will be looking turn around Norfolk State’s football program, which went 4-8 this season. The Spartans play in the Division I Football Championship Subdivision (FCS), the second-highest level of college football behind the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS).

Norfolk State, a historically Black university (HBCU), is a member of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference.

via: CNN

