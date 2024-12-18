Kim Zolciak-Biermann Says It Will Take Her ‘a Long Time to Heal from the Trauma’ of Kroy Biermann Divorce

BY: Walker Published 9 hours ago

Kim Zolciak is ripping estranged husband Kroy Biermann … blasting him for being too controlling and making their time together traumatic.

The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star claimed Kroy was to blame for the escalating problems between the pair, telling TMZ that “there’s a track record of Kroy being the problem.”

“Nobody has any idea what I’ve dealt with the last two and half, three years of my life,” she said, seemingly referring to the pair calling it quits for a second time after briefly reconciling in 2023. “I’m trying to take the high road.”

While addressing how the former couple could become “more amicable,” the reality star noted, “I’m a normal, rational person that doesn’t see the need for any of this control and chaos.”

When asked if Kroy was “too controlling,” she claimed, “To say the least.” She alleged that the last few years have been “torture” for her amid the ongoing divorce.

The former Bravo star said she isn’t holding out hope that Kroy will change his ways, claiming, “He has changed, and it didn’t work. Not for the good.”

A representative for Kroy did not immediately return PEOPLE’s request for comment.

The reality star also addressed the former couple’s living situation and claimed they are still under the same roof. She added that the recent visits to their shared home from police over domestic disputes has been “awful” and “terrible.”

Most recently, authorities responded to a call from their Atlanta home over a parking issue, TMZ reported. PEOPLE has reached out to local police for confirmation. They were also called one day before Thanksgiving after they accused each other of domestic violence. However, the police made no arrests due to their contradicting stories, PEOPLE confirmed through a police report.

In April, Kim called 911 to report that Kroy had allegedly violated a December 2023 court order that required each to stay on separate sides of the house.

Despite their rocky split, Kim shared that she would “absolutely” settle down again. “It’s gonna take me a long time to heal from the trauma that I’ve experienced,” she told TMZ.

The couple, who met in May 2010 during an event filmed for the RHOA, filed for divorce in May 2023. In July of that same year, they decided to call it off, but Kroy filed for a second time a month later.

