Britney Spears Posts Nostalgic Pic of Son Jayden Amid Her Boys’ Upcoming Move to Hawaii [Photo]

Britney Spears has shared a rare mother-son pic days after it was confirmed she had agreed to allow her two boys to move to Hawaii with their dad, her ex Kevin Federline.

via: Page Six

In the snap, which was shared on Instagram on Saturday, the “Toxic” singer walked through a parking lot with a younger Jayden on her hip.

Spears, 41, simply captioned the snap,[flower emojis] and turned off the comments to the post.

The pop star’s nostalgic pic came more than two weeks after reports surfaced that her sons, Sean, 17, and Jayden, 16, wanted to live full-time in the Aloha State with Federline.

Per TMZ, the former backup dancer, 45, “fired off a letter” via his lawyer, Mark Vincent Kaplan, to ask whether Spears would be open to the boys leaving Los Angeles for the island.

Sources told the outlet that Federline and his legal team wanted “a response from Britney by week’s end.”

If the “Gimme More” singer objected, Kaplan would have reportedly asked permission from a judge, who would likely rule in Federline’s favor since the boys want to leave town and they haven’t seen their mom in more than a year.

TMZ reported that the teens’ stepmother, Victoria Prince, has a job offer at a university in Hawaii, while Federline has DJ opportunities there.

The outlet reports that the “You Got Served” actor and his family were looking to leave LA in July after Sean graduated high school.

Jayden, on the other hand, would “continue taking classes remotely.”

Spears’ attorney, Mathew Rosengart, revealed Wednesday that she would “not interfere with and consents to” Federline moving with their sons.

Rosengart said that he “did not anticipate a dispute” when he was first contacted about the move in April, sharing that he urged Kaplan at the time to keep the matter “private for the sake and dignity of all parties involved, including the children.”

Despite Spears being OK with the move, her fans think Federline is relocating to Hawaii because of the state’s extended child support laws.

Child support can be ordered for children up to the age of 23 in that state if they are enrolled full-time in either an accredited college or university or a vocational or trade school.

News about the move also came as Federline was being sued by the private Christian college-preparatory school of his other minor children for owing more than $15,000 in tuition.

Spears and Federline tied the knot in October 2004. However, they called it quits three years later.

The former wrestler is dad to four other children: daughters Jordan, 11, and Peyton, 9, whom he shares with Prince, and daughter Kori, 20, and son Kaleb, 18, whom he shares with ex-fiancée Shar Jackson.

Federline wed Prince, 40, in August 2013, while Spears tied the knot with Sam Asghari in June 2022.