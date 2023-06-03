‘He Shattered Her World’: Shannen Doherty ‘Refusing To Give’ Estranged Husband Kurt ‘a Dime’ In Bitter Divorce

Shannen Doherty is pulled the plug on her 11-year marriage, after filing for divorce from Kurt Iswarienko.

According to sources close to the situation, “She’s refusing to give him a dime. This was the ultimate betrayal — he shattered her world.”

As we previously reported, last month, Shannen filed for divorce after 11 years of marriage. In her petition, she listed the date of marriage as October 2011 and the date of separation as January 2023. The couple do not share any children.

Shannen has demanded monthly support from Kurt. The two did not sign a prenuptial agreement before walking down the aisle in 2011.

Shannen’s rep, Leslie Sloane, released a statement after the petition was filed. It read, “Divorce is the last thing Shannen wanted. Unfortunately, she felt she was left with no other option. You can contact Kurt’s agent, Collier Grimm at PICTUREKID as she is intimately involved.”

The actress hired high-powered divorce attorney Laura Wasser to represent her in court. An insider said Shannen’s health has taken a toll amid the relationship drama.

A source said Shannen “is still in shock over what went down.” They added, “They discovered the truth by accident around the holidays. She didn’t see this coming.”

“While no one has come out and said ‘affair,’ Shannen knew what she was doing when she had her rep release the statement,” said a source. “She wanted the world to know this was Kurt’s fault.”

But the timing couldn’t be worse, Shannen is fighting for her life. The actress was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015. She went into remission in 2017, then revealed on Good Morning America in 2020 that it had returned as metastatic breast cancer and had spread to her spine. She’s been sharing her journey with fans via social media.

“Shannen’s been to hell and back dealing with stage IV cancer, and the last thing she expected was for Kurt to betray her while she’s battling cancer,” said a source. “You don’t get any lower than that.”

