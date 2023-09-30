Britney Spears Memoir to Expose ‘Bombshells,’ Shocking Family History

Britney Spears’ upcoming memoir won’t only cover her time under conservatorship, but it’ll also dive into some ‘shocking’ family history.

via Page Six:

“The Woman in Me” will be released on Oct. 24, and one Spears insider reveals: “You read some of her family history in the book, and you think, ‘Oh my God, that poor girl.’”

We’re told that, after a fraught few years, Spears, 41, is finally on the road to forging a relationship with her beloved sons, Sean Preston, 18, and Jayden James, 17, who recently moved to Hawaii with their father, Kevin Federline.

They all speak regularly on the phone, and Spears is said to have discussed the book with the boys.

The insider added that it’s “definitely been intense” for the “Toxic” singer to relieve her past.

“You have to be really patient with somebody telling their story for the first time and not force them. She details her family history, from her grandparents to her parents to why she is the way she is,” says the insider.

As Spears told her 42 million Instagram followers in July: “I worked my ass off for this book, I had a lot of therapy to get this book done, so you guys better like it. And if you don’t like it, that’s fine too.”

Spears will detail every moment of the 2008 breakdown that led to her strict 13-year conservatorship, the insider says: “Every huge sensationalized headline is all in there.

“There are a few bombshells, and you will have empathy for Britney. It’s Britney telling her story, without handlers, totally unfiltered — the good, the bad and the ugly.”

In June 2021, Spears told a Los Angeles judge that she had been drugged, compelled to work against her will and even prevented from removing her birth control device as she begged the court to end the conservatorship and her father Jamie Spears’ legal control of her life.

“I’ve been in denial. I’ve been in shock. I am traumatized,” said the “Toxic” singer. “I just want my life back.”

It was the first time the world had heard Spears talk about the conservatorship, which was granted to Jamie in 2008 amid concerns about his daughter’s mental health and potential substance abuse.

“I shouldn’t be in a conservatorship if I can work. The laws need to change,” Spears said. “I truly believe this conservatorship is abusive. I don’t feel like I can live a full life.”

The conservatorship ended in November 2021.

As Page Six previously detailed, Spears comes from a long list of men who have locked up their female relatives.

Her uncle John-Mark Spears, who is Jamie’s half-brother, said that their father, June Austin Spears, who died in 2012, was a terrible man who was abusive to most of the 10 children he had with his three wives.

“These Spears men are something awful,” John Mark said. “They’ve gotten away with so much, especially to their women, for years.”

He claimed that June Austin beat his children violently and caused both of his first two wives to go off the rails.

One Hollywood source who has worked with Jamie, however, tells us: “It’s going to be really interesting to read the book. I’m not sure how the publishers could even fact-check most of it. Britney has been seriously unwell in the past.”

While Spears does not talk to her father, she still has something of a rocky relationship with her mom, Lynne, and younger sister, Jamie Lynn.

Asked if her family would be upset by the memoir, another source in the know insists: “I don’t think they will be upset. I think they will think it’s fair.”

Earlier this week, Lynne, 68, was in Los Angeles to watch Jamie Lynn compete on ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars.”

Lynne was joined in the audience by Jamie Lynn’s daughters, Maddie, 15, and 5-year-old Ivey.

Although Spears lives a short drive away from the CBS studios where the show tapes, she’s currently on vacation.

The source in the know says Spears is aware that her sister is on the dance show and is “fully supportive” of her, revealing the family did not let her know they were in town.

And while it has been reported that Spears has been banned from going on a press tour to promote the book, the source in the know says: “Britney is presented with every request that comes in. It’s her decision — no one is keeping her behind closed doors.

“But at the moment she does feel ‘Let’s let this book speak for itself.’”

To promote the book, her 2002 movie “Crossroads” — which made Spears’ song “I’m Not a Girl, Not Yet a Woman” a hit — is being re-released in theaters on Oct. 23 and 25, although Spears cannot promote the movie due to the ongoing SAG strike.

Spears has not run any part of the book by people she writes about, we’re told, including Justin Timberlake.

But Page Six is told that she does write about her teenage romance with Timberlake, the boy she met on “The All New Mickey Mouse Club” when she was just 11 years old, as well as her sudden and shocking rise to fame.

She also discusses grown men interviewing her and ogling her breasts.

The book, written with a ghostwriter, was finished just weeks ago and is also expected to include a passage about her marriage to Sam Asghari, from whom she split in August after just a year of marriage.

Asked how she was doing after the breakup, one friend says: “She’s recovering. It takes a minute to get over it, but she’s great.”

This week, Page Six reported that Asghari was seen flirting his way through a Hollywood bash, while cops made a wellness check on Spears after she posted a video on Instagram of her dancing with knives that turned out to be Hollywood props.

Spears posted: “These are not real knives. No one needs to worry or call the police…I’m trying to imitate one of my favorite performers Shakira … a performance I was inspired by !!!”

She was referring to Shakira’s recent VMA performance and added: “Cheers to us bad girls who aren’t afraid to push boundaries and take risks.”

An officer spoke with the singer’s security team and determined she was fine. Cops also reportedly spoke with Spears’s attorney.

“There’s no criminal activity so we’re not going to force ourselves inside the home if there is no crime,” Captain Dean Worthy of the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office told Page Six. “Being a danger to oneself isn’t a crime. I think we did our due diligence by going and responding and speaking to two people who are close with her who satisfactorily told us she’s fine.”

The Spears friend says this was just another example of the global attention she is constantly under: “This book will be Britney unedited, and I think you will finish the book with a new perspective: ‘We gotta leave this girl alone.’”

Hopefully once Britney shares her story she can start to heal (and put the knives away). Did you know that Britney’s grandfather had one of his wives institutionalized against her will? Read more on that here.