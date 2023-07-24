Britney Spears Meets Lance Bass' 'Absolutely Gorgeous Babies': 'I Am a New Auntie' [Photos]

Britney Spears finally got the chance to meet friend Lance Bass’ twins.

On Monday, the pop star shared photos of her meeting the *NSYNC alum’s 20-month-old twins, Violet Betty and Alexander James.

“I’m a new auntie for Lance’s babies !!! They are absolutely gorgeous babies !!!” Britney wrote on Twitter.

As seen in both of the photos, Britney happily smiled as she held each twin in her arms while Lance carried the respective other.

It’s so rare to see Britney pictured with other people. We’re happy for her!

I’m a new auntie for Lance’s babies !!! They are absolutely gorgeous babies !!! pic.twitter.com/2cvS8Zm20A — Britney Spears ?? (@britneyspears) July 24, 2023