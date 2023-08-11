Britney Spears, Kevin Federline's Boys Not Impacted by Maui Wildfires

Kevin Federline confirmed that he and their sons Jayden James, 16, and Sean Preston, 17, are safe amid Hawaii’s wildfires – after moving to the country two weeks ago.

Sources close to Kevin tell TMZ … he and Jayden James and Sean Preston — along with Kevin’s wife, Victoria — aren’t physically affected by the wildfires because they live on one of the neighboring islands,

The fam is settling into a new rental home, but we’re told it’s been traumatic for them to see all the death and devastation on Maui. As you’d expect, it’s dominating all the news coverage on Hawaiian TV stations.

At least 36 people have died in Maui since the fires broke out Tuesday, making it the deadliest blaze in the U.S. since 2018 … and all of the homes, schools and businesses in downtown Lahaina — a tourism hot spot — have been wiped off the map.

TMZ broke the story, Kevin and his sons packed their bags at the beginning of this month, flying to Hawaii with the boys, who opted to not say goodbye in-person to Britney.