Tory Lanez Says He Has Nothing To Apologize For in Megan Thee Stallion Shooting

Tory Lanez is speaking out against his 10-year prison bid.

via: Hollywood Life

“I have never let a hard time intimidate me,” he began the message, shared to Instagram on Thursday, Aug 10. “I will never let no jail time eliminate me. Regardless of how they try to spin my words, I have always maintained my innocence and I always will.”

The Canadian rapper continued, breaking down his perspective of the court events in Los Angeles on Aug. 7 and 8. “This week in court I took responsibility for all verbal and intimate moments that I shared with the parties involved….That’s it. In no way shape or form was I apologizing for the charges I’m being wrongfully convicted of. I remain on the stance that I refuse to apologize for something that I did not do.”

Tory then referenced his troubled youth as he wrapped up the post-sentencing statement. “I’ve faced adversity my whole life and every time it looked like I would lose, I came out on top. This is nothing but another moment where my back is against the wall and I refuse to stop fighting till I come out victorious.”

He completed the post with a prediction for his future. “Tough times don’t last, tough people do,” he asserted. “To my family, friends, and umbrellas thank you for your continued support. See you soon.”

Tory’s defiant words came just a couple of days after a Los Angeles judge handed down a sentence of 10 years for the 2020 shooting injury involving Megan, after a grueling two-day marathon in court. Megan gave an emotional victim impact statement on Monday, detailing how the incident and injury had affected her life.

“Since I was viciously shot by the defendant, I have not experienced a single day of peace,” Megan said in the statement, which was read by Deputy District Attorney Kathy Ta, per USA Today. “Slowly but surely, I’m healing and coming back, but I will never be the same.”