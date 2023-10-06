Britney Spears Jets to Private Island as Estranged Dad Jamie Remains Hospitalized

Britney Spears is not having a good time so she got out of town, it has been claimed.

via: Page Six

The “Stronger” singer posted a brief clip of her and her pals flying in a private jet over crystal clear ocean waters and it turns to out the group made their way to the exclusive Brando resort in French Polynesia, TMZ reported.

Spears spared no expense for the tropical getaway, as rates for the Brando’s villas — there are no individual hotel rooms — begin at about $12,000 per night depending on the time of year.

It’s no surprise the “Crossroads” would want to escape Los Angeles, as the past couple of weeks have served as somewhat of a pressure cooker.

Recently, police arrived at Spears’ estate to conduct a wellness check after she posted a video of herself on Instagram dancing with knives.

She later said the knives were from a local prop shop and told her fans there was “no need” for a 911 call.

“I’m trying to imitate one of my favorite performers Shakira … a performance I was inspired by !!!” she explained, referencing Shakira’s MTV VMAs performance in September.

“Cheers to us bad girls who aren’t afraid to push boundaries and take risks!”

On Thursday, Page Six broke the news that the pop star’s 71-year-old estranged father, Jamie Spears, has been “severely ill” battling an infection.

“Jamie has been suffering with a bad infection that has required surgery,” a source told us. “He has been hospitalized for weeks in a special infectious disease facility.”

Jamie’s health scare came after TMZ reported in August that he was initially hospitalized “several months ago” to treat complications that stemmed from a knee replacement nearly 20 years ago.

Sources told the outlet that the Spears patriarch had “lost more than 25 pounds” and looked “extremely thin” while “in and out” of medical care to treat the issues.

Jamie has lived a much more secluded life since being ousted as Britney’s longtime conservator two years ago following the “Toxic” singer’s emotional claims that he had been “abusive.”

A Los Angeles judge terminated Britney’s 13-year conservatorship weeks later.

Britney’s mom, Lynne Spears, 68, also has hit hard times as she’s reportedly “struggling to pay her bills” after no longer having access to the songstress’s funds.

In an attempt to make ends meet, Lynne apparently has become a substitute teacher.