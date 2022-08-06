Britney Spears' Ex, Kevin Federline, Says Sons Choose Not to See Her

Britney Spears’ ex-husband Kevin Federline has broken a decade-long silence to talk about the pop icon — and he’s claiming her sons have avoided seeing her by their own choice.

via: Page Six

“I would absolutely welcome Jamie Spears back in the boys’ lives. Especially if that’s what the boys wanted,” Federline, 44, said in a rare interview set to air on the UK’s ITV next week (via the Daily Mail).

Although Federline and Britney’s sons, Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, currently have a restraining order against Jamie, the DJ said he does not “have any hard feelings” toward his former father-in-law these days.

“People make mistakes,” he said. “I feel bad for him. I feel like he’s been put through the wringer.”

Federline went to court in August 2019 to seek an order of protection for his sons after Jamie allegedly got into a physical altercation with Preston, who was 13 at the time.

The Ventura County District Attorney’s Office declined to file criminal charges against Jamie, but the incident tarnished his relationship with his grandsons.

Jayden called Jamie a “pretty big d–k” on Instagram Live in March 2020 and even went so far as to say, “He can go die.”

Britney, 40, has also accused Jamie, 70, of abuse, saying in court in June 2021 that he had forced her to go on tour, sent her to a mental health facility against her will and prevented her from getting married and having more children during her conservatorship.

“He was the one who approved all of it,” the Grammy winner told a Los Angeles judge at the time of her dad, who was suspended as her conservator three months later.

After the judge terminated the conservatorship in November 2021, Britney wed her fiancé, Sam Asghari, in June. Preston and Jayden did not attend the ceremony.

“The boys have decided they are not seeing her right now,” Federline, who was married to the “Toxic” singer from October 2004 to July 2007, claimed in his upcoming TV interview.

“It’s been a few months since they’ve seen her. They made the decision not to go to her wedding.”

But Asghari, 28, was quick to fire back at Federline, writing on his Instagram Story Saturday, “There is no validity to his statement regarding the kids distancing themselves. … The boys are very smart and will be 18 soon to make their own decisions and may eventually realize the ‘tough’ part was having a father who hasn’t worked much in over 15 years as a role model.”

The model-turned-actor continued, “Kevin’s gravy train will end soon wich [sic] probably explains the timing of these hurtful statements.”

Although Britney has been freed from her conservatorship, she is still in the midst of a nasty court battle with Jamie and her former business manager, Lou Taylor.

The judge ordered Jamie in July to sit for a deposition with the “Crossroads” star’s attorney, Mathew Rosengart, who has claimed that the Spears patriarch enriched himself with at least $6 million from Britney’s estate while serving as her conservator.

Jamie has also been accused of secretly placing an audio-recording device in his daughter’s bedroom to spy on her, which he denied.

Britney, meanwhile, recently scored another legal win when the judge ruled that she will not have to sit for a deposition of her own.