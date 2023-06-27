Britney Spears' Ex-Husband Kevin Federline Denies He's Moving Sons to Hawaii to Exploit Child Support Loophole

Kevin Federline shut down theories that he is moving to Hawaii with his and Britney Spears’ two sons to exploit a child support loophole.

Contrary to reports, Kevin Federline’s not moving his children with Britney Spears to Hawaii in a plot to exploit the pop star for additional child support payments, RadarOnline.com has learned. The …Baby One More Time singer’s ex-husband scoffed at speculation he was uprooting their sons Jayden, 16, and Sean, 17, to the Aloha State for a legal loophole that could force the pop princess to make monthly payments until the kids turned 23.

The paparazzi caught up with K-Fed outside of a McDonald’s on Monday, and when asked about the allegations, he laughed off the rumors.

“A lot of people say a lot of stupid things,” he responded in a video obtained by Page Six after the photographer asked if he was making the trek to Hawaii to collect additional years of child support from his ex-wife.

Unlike California, parents could be on the hook for child support payments in Hawaii until the kids turn 23 years old — as long as they are enrolled full-time in an accredited college, university, vocational, or trade school.

Britney’s fans went wild after K-Fed’s lawyer sent the singer’s legal team a letter revealing his desire to move the boys to Hawaii — with many believing it was a gag to collect more monthly payments from Spears.

“He’s doing this because the courts can force her to pay child support up to the age of 23 in Hawaii,” one person from Britney’s army wrote on Twitter about the news. “Kevin desperately wanting to move to Hawaii is definitely child support related,” agreed another.

“He’s exploiting her for money,” a third commented.

Britney used to pay K-Fed $20k per month in child support; however, he demanded an increase to $60k in 2018. The two reached a confidential agreement later that year. Under California law, support stops at age 18 — with only a few circumstances extending payments until the child is 19.

As for the Grammy winner, who has not seen her sons in over a year, she responded to Kevin’s request through her lawyer, who ripped her ex a new one.

“To her credit, Britney Spears will not interfere with and consents to the relocation,” her attorney, Mathew Rosengart, said at the time.

Rosengart questioned K-Fed’s motives, pointing to the public interviews he and the children gave about Britney and releasing footage of the singer arguing with the boys.

“I was particularly concerned because your client previously — and appallingly — violated their privacy, while egregiously violating Britney’s privacy, by releasing a private video of Britney with her children, which was preceded by a tabloid television interview,” he fired back.

“It was also ironic [that you said] the children wanted to be ‘more sheltered from the media’s scrutiny.’ That is commendable. But [Federline’s] media interview did nothing to shelter them; instead, it publicized the issue in the media.”