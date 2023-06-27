Kelly Clarkson Says She Wouldn't Have Made It Through Her Divorce Without Anti-Depressants: 'I Need Help'

Kelly Clarkson revealed for the first time that she used anti-depressants to help her get through her divorce from Brandon Blackstock.

The talk show host recalled being unable to stop crying during an appointment with her therapist. “I looked at my therapist and I just couldn’t stop sobbing, and I was like, ‘I actually had to cancel some of the other day because I couldn’t stop crying. I cannot do this,’ “ she said in Wednesday’s episode of Las Culturistas, hosted by Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang

“I was on Lexapro for like, I think two months,” Kelly revealed. “My thing was, I just can’t smile anymore for America right now. I’m not happy and I need help … and it was honest to God, the greatest decision ever. I wouldn’t have made it [without it].”

You really never know what people or dealing with or how they’re getting through it.