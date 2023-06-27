Roseanne Barr Wonders When Lizzo Will ‘Thank’ Her for ‘Paving the Way’ for Curvy Women in Hollywood

Roseanne Barr thinks Lizzo should thank her.

The “Roseanne” alum took to Instagram over the weekend to remember her Vanity Fair cover from February 1994, which featured the comedian rocking black lingerie while sitting in a wooden chair and holding a cut lemon.

However, instead of sharing a touching message about the moment, she questioned, “When is @lizzobeeating going to thank me for paving the way.”

Several fans praised Barr, 70, in her comments section for being one of the first stars to display a curvier body type in the media.

“You paved the way for SO MANY on so many levels! You don’t nearly get the credit you’re [sic] deserve!” one fan wrote.

“You paved the way not only for big girls but for women in comedy, women in power, etc. ICON! ?,” another added.

“You’re the original. When these untalented people are forgotten, you’ll be long remembered. You’re loved, and you’re gonna be bigger than ever ?,” a third user commented.

Other fans took Barr’s comment as shade toward Lizzo, 35.

“You definitely helped the bigger girls however there were many before and will be many after you. How about celebrating with lizzo rather than bashing. Women need to lift women up not down. Not hating freaking love you just wish you went about this different,” a critic wrote.

“@lizzobeeating does not owe you anything! I like both of you but you’re reaching! She’s a singer, you’re not,” another said.

This is the most laughable thing to come from Roseanne in years.

