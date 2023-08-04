Britney Spears' Ex-Husband Jason Alexander Allegedly Followed a Woman at the Gym and to Her Home Repeatedly Before Stalking Arrest

The stalking arrest for Britney Spears’ ex-husband, Jason Alexander, came after he allegedly texted, called, and followed a woman multiple times at the gym.

via: Daily Mail

The 41-year-old — who was only married to the pop superstar for a total of 55 hours before their marriage was annulled in 2004 — was allegedly following a woman repeatedly at a gym she frequented.

Legal documents obtained by TMZ on Friday claimed that he had followed the woman to the parking lot of a Life Time Fitness gym in Franklin, Tennessee, which is near Nashville, on June 17.

The woman allegedly asked him to leave her alone, but his attempts to get close to her appear to have only escalated from there.

Alexander reportedly sent her numerous text messages, and he also tried to call her repeatedly.

It’s currently unclear how Alexander had her number or if he was previously known to her before the first altercation in the gym parking lot.

Things continued to escalate between the woman and Alexander, as he allegedly drove past her house the day after.

According to the documents, he then turned his car around and drove past it again.

It wasn’t just the woman who was allegedly stalked by Alexander, as she claimed he came up to her on another occasion when she had taken her child to the gym’s pool.

TMZ previously reported that Alexander had been booked on Wednesday in Tennessee on a $50,000 bond, though it’s unclear when he is expected in court.

While authorities have not named any other parties, Spears posted a dancing video from her Southern California home on Tuesday, indicating it was unlikely the pop singer, who has a three-year restraining order against Alexander, was involved in the incident.

The latest arrest comes after Alexander married a woman named Rebecca Bell, as they obtained a marriage license before tying the knot on March 27, records obtained by Page Six showed.

It’s not Alexander’s first brush with stalking charges, as in June of 2022, he crashed the Grammy-winning singer’s Thousand Oaks, California home, hours before she wed husband Sam Asghari.

Childhood friends Spears and Alexander wed at Las Vegas’ Little White Chapel in a 4 a.m. ceremony in 2004, but the marriage only lasted a total of 55 hours before annulment.