Britney Spears’ Estranged Dad, Jamie, Has Leg Amputated After ‘Terrible Infection’

Britney Spears’ dad, Jamie Spears, had his leg amputated a month ago.

via: Page Six

“He had a knee replacement and got a terrible infection from it,” our insider shares.

We hear Jamie underwent multiple unsuccessful surgeries prior to the amputation, which was “a last resort.”

His lawyer had no comment.

The news comes two months after Page Six exclusively reported that the 71-year-old was “seriously ill” and had been in and out of hospitals, including a facility for infectious disease patients.

Sources said at the time that Jamie had “lost more than 25 pounds” while dealing with his health issues, which stemmed from a knee replacement in the mid-2000s.

Multiple insiders told Page Six in August that, contrary to reports, Britney, 42, was not considering reaching out to her dad to repair their scarred relationship before it was too late.

“Britney is on a healing journey, but a reconciliation with Jamie is not in the cards,” one source told us.

TMZ was first to report the news of Jamie’s amputation.