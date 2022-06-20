Britney Spears' Dad Jamie Accuses Her Of Making False Allegations About Him On IG In New Court Docs

The legal battle between Britney Spears and her father, Jamie, is far from over.

via: AceShowbiz

According to Jamie’s lawyers, “Britney’s counsel has no legitimate legal basis to object to Britney’s deposition,” adding that the 40-year-old pop star has testified in court previously in this case and she “continues to make public social media posts containing incendiary allegations of various factual matters.”

“Britney’s own publicly-posted Instagram posts aimed at Jamie and soon to be publicly-published book directly contradict Britney’s counsel’s claim that Britney has no admissible evidence and that her testimony is not reasonably calculated to lead to the discovery of admissible evidence,” Jamie’s legal team further argued in the docs.

Jamie’s counsel said that the 69-year-old has a “right to prepare his case and depose Britney” as she is making “inflammatory and unsubstantiated claims against him” in some of her Instagram posts.

“Jamie has a right to prepare his case and depose Britney (just as the Court of Appeal already found in another case where Britney was a party) as she is the individual making inflammatory and unsubstantiated claims against him,” Jamie’s lawyers claimed in the docs. “Britney’s testimony is directly relevant, reasonably calculated to lead to the discovery of admissible evidence, and well within the proper scope of discovery… Britney’s counsel has done nothing to meet the high burden to show good cause to prohibit Britney’s deposition.”

While Jamie’s legal team insisted that Britney is avoiding testifying because it may involve delving into “emotionally difficult topics,” they said it’s something she cannot avoid as she’s already talking about on Instagram and in her upcoming tell-all book, which the “Sometimes” singer reportedly penned a deal for back in February.

“Britney cannot avoid testifying as a witness because her testimony may delve into emotionally difficult topics…Even a showing of some impact on Britney’s health is not a bar to her deposition in its entirety,” Jamie’s counsel said before bringing up the book. “That Britney can speak about the very issues she publicly raises (including to cash a $15 million check) but suddenly would be ‘unduly burdened’ by the litigation her counsel initiated is ridiculous.”

In February, it’s reported that Britney signed the $15 million book deal with publishing house Simon & Schuster. Britney apparently has been planning a memoir since she was freed from her conservatorship. Back in January, the “Oops!…I Did It Again” singer wrote alongside an old-school typewriter, “Shall I start from THE BEGINNING???”

Of Jamie’s desire to depose Britney, Britney’s lawyer Mathew Rosengart said in a statement, “Mr. Spears, who was ignominiously suspended by the Court in September, continues to disgrace himself, especially through this most-recent foolish and ill-advised filing, which is riddled with errors and falsehoods, as he himself knows.”

“In addition to trying to bully his own daughter, he is now pathetically reduced to trying to intimidate her, while abusing the legal process and running and hiding from his own deposition,” continued. the former federal prosecutor. “Anyone else would be ashamed by these tactics, but he and his representatives are truly shameless. In terms of ‘impugning his character,’ Mr. Spears did that to himself long ago.”