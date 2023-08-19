Britney Spears Breaks Silence on Divorce: ‘I've Always Had to Hide My Weaknesses’ [Video]

Britney Spears is speaking out on her divorce from Sam Asghari for the first time.

In a video shared to Instagram, Britney can be seen dancing in her usual low-rise panties to Janet Jackson’s “If.”

The video’s caption sheds light on just how Britney’s doing now that her split from Sam Asghari has been making headlines.

She writes:

“As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together … 6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked but … I’m not here to explain why because it’s honestly nobody’s business !!! But, I couldn’t take the pain anymore honestly!!! In some sort of telepathic way I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends and I thank you !!! I’ve been playing it strong for way too long and my Instagram may seem perfect but it’s far from reality and I think we all know that !!! I would love to show my emotions and tears on how I really feel but some reason I’ve always had to hide my weaknesses !!! If I wasn’t my dad’s strong soldier, I would be sent away to places to get fixed by doctors!!! But that’s when I needed family the most!!! You’re supposed to be loved unconditionally . not under conditions !!!! So I will be as strong as I can and do my best!!! And I’m actually doing pretty damn good !!! Anyways have a good day and don’t forget to smile !!!”

As previously reported, Britney has an airtight prenup which leaves Sam with virtually nothing — but he’s contesting it. See her post below.

