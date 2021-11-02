Britney Spears Blames Her Mom for Giving Her Dad 'the Idea' of Conservatorship: 'Go F*ck Yourself'

Britney Spears is continuing to put her various family members on blast now that her 13-year conservatorship is coming to an end and in her latest Instagram post she takes aim at her mother, Lynne Spears.

via Page Six:

In the caption of an image reading, “The most dangerous animal in the world is a silent smiling woman” Spears took aim at her parents several sentences in, writing, “my dad [Jamie] may have started the conservatorship 13 years ago … but what people don’t know is that my mom is the one who gave him the idea.” (Page Six can neither confirm nor deny a silent smiling woman is indeed the world’s most dangerous animal. Our money was on tigers.)

“I will never get those years back,” the 39-year-old “Stronger” singer continued. “She secretly ruined my life … and yes I will call her and Lou Taylor out on it … so take your whole ‘I have NO IDEA what’s going on’ attitude and go f–k yourself!!!!”

Addressing her mother, Lynne Spears, the pop star finished, “You know exactly what you did … my dad is not smart enough to ever think of a conservatorship.”

Spears had prefaced the startling revelation by writing, “The moment I SMILE ? and I realize I haven’t in a very long time !!!! My mom gets so CONCERNED and says ‘You’re acting weird … what’s wrong with you ???’ I say ‘Hi, my name is Britney Spears … nice to finally meet you !!!’”

“Before I go any further, forgive me in advance,” she continued. “It’s been 13 years and I’m a little rusty ????? !!!! It was a family business before … it’s no longer that anymore!!!! I was BORN today cause I get to SMILE … so thank you for exiting out of my life and finally allowing me to live mine !!!! Psssss do I know how mean I sound ??? Yes … I 100 billion percent [do].”

On Sept. 29, Jamie, 69, was officially suspended from Britney’s conservatorship after Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny decided their arrangement had become a “toxic environment.”

Spears’ assertion casts new light on the notion that Jamie was the principal architect of the conservatorship. Lynne, who split from Jamie in 2002, has of late been a supporter of her daughter’s fight against the strict legal arrangement, calling her landmark court testimony in June “a very courageous showing,” and petitioning the court to allow Spears to obtain “her own private legal counsel.”

Spears has said that her family has “hurt her deeper” than fans will ever know, and suggested they’d be in more hot water should she ever agree to a tell-all interview, but at this rate, fans could just keep an eye on her Instagram for the whole story, one post at a time.

See Britney’s post below.