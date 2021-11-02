Brittany Renner Denies ‘Trapping’ PJ Washington + She Had A Brief Encounter With J. Cole At Rolling Loud [Video]

Lil Uzi Vert’s former girlfriend Brittany Renner is opening up about her relationship with NBA player PJ Washington.

via: Hot97

During a recent interview with DJ Akademiks’ denied allegations that she had a baby with PJ just for his money. She claims that she actually wanted to marry him. She also addressed the double-standards between men and women when it comes to age gaps in relationships.

Renner was previously spotted watching Washington’s college games, just after he turned 18. She was in her mid-20’s at the time.

She told Akademiks that she was on birth control during her relationship with PJ until they had a conversation about PJ allegedly wanting to have a child.

“Please stop playing this victim narrative. If you want to f*ck me and just say you hit Brittany Renner, that’s that. Why do we have a baby?” she asked.

The grooming scandal between Brittany Renner and PJ Washington may have caught the attention of Dreamville head Honcho J. Cole, who kept it extremely brief with Brittany this past weekend following his set at Rolling Loud New York.

Brittany worked as the official correspondent for Rolling Loud. There is where she ran into J. Cole and had an interesting encounter. “Can we get an interview for Rolling Loud? No?” asked Renner as J. Cole walked by her in the backstage area.

“What’s up Rolling Loud? I appreciate y’all! Good night,” said Cole.

“You’re a f*cking legend, you know that, right?” asked Renner.

“I appreciate that, thank you. Appreciate that,” responded the rapper before walking away.