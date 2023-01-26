Britney Spears ‘Annoyed’ After Wellness Check Over Deleted Instagram: Report

Britney Spears was anything but thrilled to have sheriff’s deputies knocking at her door close to midnight.

via: Page Six

The “Toxic” singer sparked concern Wednesday after she deactivated her Instagram account without warning — prompting diehard fans to call the police.

Sources told TMZ that the singer was vexed at the unexpected visit, dubbing it an “inconvenience.”

“I can confirm that we did get calls into our dispatch, and essentially, I can confirm that we don’t believe that Britney Spears is in any kind of harm or any kind of danger,” a spokesperson for the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to Page Six on Wednesday.

It’s not known how many calls officers received relating to the singer, 41.

The spokesperson added that officers “don’t believe that Britney Spears is in any kind of harm or danger at this point.”

Some worried fans rushed to TikTok this week to share their concerns over the singer’s well-being, with one fan going as far as live streaming his call to the police.

These are the “fans” that called the cops on Britney because she deleted her Instagram account.. y’all know what to do! pic.twitter.com/aBGVyiA8Dk — KingSpears (@godkneebitch) January 25, 2023

“I was calling because I am worried about the physical safety of a resident in your area,” one of the callers, who identified herself as “Christina,” can be heard saying in the now-deleted video.

When asked for a reason behind the request, the fan can be heard telling the officer that “there’s been suspicious activity online and now her account has been deleted.”

It’s far from the first time Spears has deleted her Instagram in recent years.

A source previously told Page Six exclusively that the mom of two likes to take breaks from social media platforms every so often.

Just days before deleting her Instagram account this week, the “Gimme More” hitmaker shared a lengthy post highlighting some unpleasant challenges.

“Sucks to be me,” she wrote, in part, before adding, “Giving someone I love my everything only gives me the dagger in my heart !!!”

While the reason for the cryptic caption remains unclear, some fans speculated that it could be about her recent quarrel with her husband Sam Asghari after he walked out on the “Piece of Me” singer during a meal as fans were invading their privacy.

However, Asghari was quick to put an end to the rumbles, Writing on his Instagram Story, “Don’t believe what you read online people.”

Page Six has reached out to Spears’ reps for comment.