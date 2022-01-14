Britney Spears Angrily Refutes A Jamie Lynn Story About Her: ‘Only A Scum Person Would Make Up Such Things’ [Photo]

Jamie Lynn Spears is in the midst of promoting her book Things I Should Have Said and so far, most of that process has rubbed Britney Spears the wrong way.

via: Page Six

Britney Spears denied she ever held a knife up to her “scum” younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, after the “Zoey 101” alum made the accusation in a TV interview while publicizing her upcoming book.

“I’ve never been around you ever with a knife or would I ever even think to do such !!!” Britney, 40, wrote in a statement posted to her Twitter Friday, adding, “The only knife I ever saw you with at home was cutting the biggest pieces of squash I ever saw in my life and it was way too big for me to cut.”

Britney then told Jamie Lynn, 30, to stop telling “crazy lies” just to sell her memoir, “Things I Should Have Said,” and called her out for allegedly making up stories about her.

“NOW and only NOW I do know only a scum person would make up such things about someone …. I’m actually very confused about you making that up because it’s honestly not like you at all !!!!”

She continued, “Around the kids ???? Jamie Lynn, seriously ??? Come on !!! Congrats on introducing your older sister the concept of getting LOW … LOWER … LOWEST … because you win on that one, babe !!!!”

Jamie Lynn claimed in an interview with ABC News earlier this week that Britney once locked them in a room while brandishing a knife. She did not share when the alleged incident occurred.

“It’s important to remember that I was a kid in that moment,” Jamie Lynn said during the sit-down. “I was scared. That was an experience I had, but I also was fearful to, like, really say anything because I didn’t want to upset anybody or anything. But I also was so upset that she didn’t feel safe.”

Jamie Lynn also claimed in the interview that she “went out of her way” help free her sister from a conservatorship, though Britney previously said the “Sweet Magnolias” star “did nothing.” The legal arrangement was terminated in November 2021 after 13 years.

The pop star slammed her sister Thursday for her comments during the interview, tweeting that Jamie Lynn “never had to work for anything” and was lying about their relationship to sell her book.

But Jamie Lynn defended her memoir, insisting it’s about her own life experiences and not her sister’s.

“I hate to burst my sister’s bubble, but my book is not about her. I can’t help that I was born a Spears too, and that some of my experiences involve my sister,” she wrote in a statement on Instagram Friday. “I’ve worked hard since before I was even a teenager, and I’ve built my career in spite of just being someone’s little sister.”

Jamie Lynn also asked for peace between them, though it seems Britney has no intention of making amends.

“Things I Should Have Said” hits stores next Tuesday.

