Brielle Biermann Denies Having Plastic Surgery [Video]

Brielle Biermann says her ever-changing is because of her age — not because she’s had work done.

via Page Six:

During Sunday’s “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” aftershow, Kim Zolciak’s 24-year-old daughter called out viewers who think she’s had “a lot of plastic surgery” and insisted that she simply grew up in front of cameras.

“They don’t realize that you look different when you’re 10 years old to 24,” she quipped. “I hope I look f—ng different!”

With a laugh, Andy Cohen responded, “Classic!”

Biermann made her Bravo debut in 2010 when Zolciak, now 42, joined “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” for its first season. Biermann was only 13 years old at the time, while her sister Ariana Biermann was 9.

Over the years, Brielle has raised eyebrows numerous times over rumors that she has had plastic surgery. However, she has only copped to having lip fillers injected.

The model has denied having major work done as far back as 2018, writing on Instagram at the time, “My face is fat right now I’m thicker than I usually am can all of u seriously f–k off. It’s my face if I wanna get 37 surgeries on it I will!!”

Zolciak’s spinoff with her family, “Don’t Be Tardy,” was canceled last week after eight seasons.

“The Biermann family is extremely grateful for their 13-year-plus relationship with Bravo and NBC Universal,” Zolciak and her husband, Kroy Biermann, said in a statement to Page Six after the news broke. “We greatly appreciate and value the support from all of our fans as we continue to grow in the entertainment industry. In times of significant growth, there are steps that have to be strategically taken, but rest assured, you will see the Biermann family on your TV screens again very soon. Grab yourself a glass of wine and stay tuned.”

Watch the segment for yourself below.