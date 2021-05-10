'The Handmaid’s Tale' Star Samira Wiley & Wife Lauren Morelli Welcome First Child, George Elizabeth [Photo]

Samira Wiley and Lauren Morelli are new moms!

The 34-year-old The Handmaid’s Tale star and 38-year-old writer announced their growing family news on social media.

On Monday, Samira posted a Mother’s Day message to her wife, writing, “Happy 1st Mother’s Day to my beautiful wife, who four weeks ago today after laboring for almost 3 days gave birth to our first child—our gorgeous daughter, George.?”

She continued, “Welcome to the world, babygirl. We love you and we thank you for giving us the best 1st Mother’s Day two ladies could ask for.”

She added that their baby’s name is George Elizabeth and she was born April 11, 2021.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

