Brian McKnight And Wife Leilani Announce Arrival Of Newborn Son, Reveal His Name [Photos]

Brian McKnight and his wife Dr. Leilani Malia Mendoza have welcomed a new addition to their family.

via: BET

Brian McKnight and his wife Leilani McKnight are proud parents of a baby boy! The singer-songwriter took to Instagram to announce the birth of their son, Brian Kainoa Makoa McKnight.

“God’s greatest gift, our son is here,” Brian captioned an Instagram photo on Monday (Jan. 23). “We are so in love!!!!”

At this time, no further details are available about the birth of baby Brian.

In the photo, the proud parents happily created the shape of a heart with their hands while giving fans a glimpse of their newborn’s tiny hand.

The married couple, who share three children, first announced they were expecting their “rainbow baby” in November 2022. The baby announcement came months after Brian shared the sad news that their son Kekoa passed away.

Congratulations to the McKnight family on their new addition!