Brian Austin Green Reveals Fiery DM From Machine Gun Kelly About Megan Fox Pregnancy

Megan Fox’s ex-husband Brian Austin Green called out Machine Gun Kelly after the rapper sent him a spicy DM.

After the Beverly Hills, 90210 star called out MGK for his behavior following his breakup with ex-fiancé Megan Fox (who the rapper is expecting a baby with), Brian received an Instagram DM from MGK.

“Stop asking when our child is gonna be born,” the musician wrote, according to a since-deleted screenshot posted to Brian’s Instagram Story. “You the FEDS. Quit calling TMZ and focus on that apology you owe me for speaking my name in public.”

Per the screenshot, which has since been reshared online, the 34-year-old then warned Brian that he “chose the wrong one to f–k with” and that he should “go back” to making cereal commercials.

However, Brian—who married Megan in 2010 and split for the final time in 2020, the same year she moved on with MGK—laughed off the response in his Instagram Stories.

“I didn’t know ‘child actor’ was something bad,” the 51-year-old wrote with several laughing emojis, before referencing Leonardo DiCaprio. “Leo, careful. He may be coming for you next.”

Brian previously addressed MGK’s behavior back in December, shortly after the singer’s breakup with the Jennifer’s Body star. “He’s in his 30s, isn’t he?” Brian asked TMZ. “In your 30s, f–k. Grow up. Like, she’s pregnant.”

He then called out MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, again in early February, writing on Instagram Stories, “Just be honest for once in your life.”

Days later, Brian confirmed that he would no longer speak on Megan, 38, and MGK’s disparaging split.

“That’s not something that I normally do, but it just really at the time, really got under my skin to read about his sort of take on it,” Brian—who shares kids Noah, 12, Bodhi, 10, and Journey, 8, with his ex-wife—told People of his decision at the time. “So I spoke my mind, but then I’ve since come to terms with the fact that I won’t do that anymore.”

He then concluded that moving forward, he’s “going to shut up and just sit back.”

E! News has reached out to reps for Brian, MGK and Megan for comment and has not heard back.

