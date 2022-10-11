Breonna Taylor’s Boyfriend To Recount Fatal Police Shooting On ‘Red Table Talk’ [Video]

Kenny Walker, the boyfriend of Breonna Taylor, has opened up in an emotional interview about the stunning moment he learned she had been killed by police.

via: Vibe

Members of Breonna Taylor’s family will sit down with Jada Pinkett-Smith, Willow Smith, and Adrienne Banfield-Norris for the next episode of Red Table Talk, debuting Wednesday (Oct. 12) at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET on Facebook Watch.

Taylor’s mother Tamika Palmer, sister Ju’Niyah Palmer, and boyfriend Kenneth Walker will partake in a candid conversation with Pinkett-Smith for the first time. Tamika D. Mallory, Benjamin Crump, Laura Coates, and Lonita Baker will also make appearances in the episode.

According to a press release,Walker will recall his girlfriend’s last moments with him in a “minute-by-minute” recount of the fatal police shooting. Referencing footage from the intruding police officer’s body camera, Tamika and Ju’Niyah will also discuss shocking details associated with the case.

Pinkett-Smith joined CNN on Monday (Oct. 10), to discuss why she decided to sit down with the Taylor family and shared clips from the upcoming episode.

“I believe that Breonna represents so many women who have died by the hands of police or have been abused in some way,” Pinkett-Smith said. “I feel like Breonna is the first case to get the spotlight that it has gotten, and I also believe we really want at some point to have justice for her murder. This is a story that is deeply important to keep talking about.”

Speaking about Taylor’s legacy and what lies ahead for her justice, Jada expressed, “What I’m hoping lies ahead is more awareness, and with that awareness – change. That’s what I’m hoping for, which is why we believe as a family it’s important to keep telling this story.”

She added: “Honestly, I was really shocked. I thought that I had really knew what had happened. But to hear Kenny’s testimony and to have him there with Tamika and her sister, it was so deeply devastating. It just gave me more insight that more information around what actually happened that night — and to actually hear the story from these three points of views, told in such a concise way — it was heart breaking.”

Jada Pinkett Smith tells CNN’s @thelauracoates why she felt it was important to her invite Breonna Taylor’s family to speak on her talk show, @RedTableTalk . Watch here: pic.twitter.com/DYo1LHNvMQ — CNN (@CNN) October 11, 2022

Breonna Taylor: #SayHerName, now hear the REAL story. For the first time, the only witness reveals a minute-by-minute account of that horrific night. It’s a must see RTT exclusive tomorrow. You just won’t believe it. pic.twitter.com/3tBC91DQ4B — Red Table Talk (@RedTableTalk) October 11, 2022