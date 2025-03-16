Home > NEWS

Brenda Song Is “Terrified” to Teach Fiancé Macaulay Culkin How to Drive at Age 44: “I Got to Hire Someone to Do That”

BY: Walker

Published 9 hours ago

Brenda Song had a lot of lessons to teach Macaulay Culkin.

Song recently stopped by The Jennifer Hudson Show to promote her new show, Netflix’s Running Point, when Hudson asked her about teaching the Home Alone star how to do laundry, which was revealed in their Cosmopolitan cover story in January.

“I always say Mac is a very unique human. Being the most famous child actor in the world. He lived and grew up in hotels. He had just never really done laundry. And I was shooketh, the actress said. “I’ve been doing laundry since I was like 10. Whatever it is, helping my mom. And so it’s funny teaching him how to do laundry.”

The Suite Life of Zack & Cody alum continued to explain some other skills she taught her fiancé. “He still doesn’t know how to drive. I took him out to drive in our neighborhood. I was terrified,” she said. “I’m like this 44-year-old man driving for the first time. I was like, ‘Nope!’ I got to hire someone to do that.”

The couple began dating in 2017 and got engaged in 2022. They share two kids.

Elsewhere in the interview, Hudson said Home Alone was her favorite movie, so Song spoke about watching the classic holiday film with Culkin, who starred in the film as Kevin McCallister when he was 10 years old.

“I’ve always watched Home Alone every Christmas. He hadn’t seen the movie in like a decade, and I forced [him to watch it]. He didn’t want to watch it. And I was like, ‘We have to,’” Song said. “So, we started watching it and then he started telling me all the behind-the-scenes stories and I was like, ‘Stop! You’re ruining it for me!”

While Song recognizes that the “movie holds such a special place” in people’s hearts, it’s “hard” for her to watch it now.

via: THR

