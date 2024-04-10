BravoCon to Skip 2024, Set to Return to Las Vegas in 2025 | lovebscott.com

BravoCon has been put on pause.

The annual convention has opted to skip 2024 and instead return to Caesars Forum in Las Vegas on Nov. 14-16, 2025.

In its place, Bravo is offering up a series of events in 2024 “for Bravoholics to get up close and personal with their favorite Bravo stars and celebrate their passionate fandom.”

The first is being called “Watch Party by Bravo,” which will kick off in the spring in both New York and Los Angeles.

The ‘Watch Party’ will include advance screenings and exclusive sneak peeks of upcoming shows.

According to the network, last year’s convention was attended by 27,000 fans and more than 160 network stars.

We want to talk about the rümorz… ?#BravoCon IS RETURNING TO LAS VEGAS NOV. 14-16, 2025? and trust us, it’s going to be worth the wait! ? pic.twitter.com/XfKdk1bxlF — Bravo (@BravoTV) April 10, 2024