Megan Thee Stallion Goes Nude for Women's Health, Revisits Tory Lanez Saga | lovebscott.com

Today (April 10), Women’s Health unveiled their “Body Issue” with Megan Thee Stallion, who posed nude for the entire feature. In the interview, the Houston talent opened up about past struggles with mental health.

In the interview for Women’s Health, Megan says that she endured mental and emotional trauma from the incident, in addition to a total lack of support from her peers in the industry.

“A lot of people didn’t treat me like I was human for a long time,” Megan told the outlet. “I feel like everybody was always used to me being the fun and happy party girl. I watched people build me up, tear me down, and be confused about their expectations of me. As a Black woman, as a darker Black woman, I also feel like people expect me to take the punches, take the beating, take the lashings, and handle it with grace. But I’m human.”

Women’s Health described Lanez as a former friend, and while it may be shocking to some, the title isn’t an overstatement, as Megan disclosed to Rolling Stone back in 2022 that she did perceive Lanez as a friend before the shooting.

“I never put my hands on this man,” Megan told Rolling Stone. “I never did anything to him. There was an argument. People argue every day. Friends argue every day.”

Despite the shocking assault, Megan stated to Women’s Health that she didn’t let the shooting slow her career down, as shortly after the incident, she collaborated with Cardi B. on “W.A.P.”, which became the first female rap duet to debut at the top of the of the Billboard Hot 100.

Megan went on to explain that both physical and talk therapy, disconnecting from social media, and working out helped her heal from the assault.

“Working on myself made me get into working out because I needed to focus my energy somewhere else,” she said.

Check out the full interview here.